Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

NEM stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.