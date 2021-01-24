Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,188 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

