Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

