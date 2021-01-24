Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1,970.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.