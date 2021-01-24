Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Booking by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

