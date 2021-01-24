Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

NYSE:PH opened at $275.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

