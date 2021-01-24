Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $157.01 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $157,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The stock has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

