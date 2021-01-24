Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $86.26 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

NYSE:V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

