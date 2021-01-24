Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.42% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

