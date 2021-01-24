Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,355 shares of company stock worth $9,090,204 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

