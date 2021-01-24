Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HASI opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

