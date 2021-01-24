Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

