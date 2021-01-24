Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 526,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

