Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 504.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

