Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $13.63 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.16% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $140.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

