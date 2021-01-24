Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,216 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

