Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Sage Therapeutics worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

SAGE opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

