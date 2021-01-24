Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.39% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.05 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $850.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

