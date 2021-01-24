Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.18% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,764,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

TCRR stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $970.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

