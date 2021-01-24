Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 157,004 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,004 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

