Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 30,215 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Tetra Tech worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

