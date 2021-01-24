Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $726.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

