Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 156,464 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.24% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,779 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,763,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $21.09 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and sold 325,010 shares valued at $7,166,190. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.