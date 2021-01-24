Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 233 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

CHTR stock opened at $646.69 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.52 and its 200-day moving average is $618.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

