Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,986 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $484,457.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at $266,701,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 456,108 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,960 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.