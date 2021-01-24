Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,159 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $346.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

