Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,746 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.