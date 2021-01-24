Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 67,745 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 26.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

