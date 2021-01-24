Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $16.65 Million Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.48% of Norbord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 1,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Norbord by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSB shares. TheStreet upgraded Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Norbord stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.