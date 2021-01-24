Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,747,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 2.37% of QEP Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

