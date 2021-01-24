Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.