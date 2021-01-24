Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

