Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

