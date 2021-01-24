Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

