Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

NYSE COF opened at $105.34 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

