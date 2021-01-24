Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $426,427.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00054286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00276048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

