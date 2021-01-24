Carbon Hits One Day Volume of $311,042.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $311,042.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00129824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069804 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.79 or 0.99553069 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

