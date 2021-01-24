Cardano Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.02 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00118496 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

