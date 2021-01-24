Cardstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,385.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Cardstack has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $47,385.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

