Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGJTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $$165.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

