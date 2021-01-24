CargoX (CXO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,540.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $23,540.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

