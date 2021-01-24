CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $11,224.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.