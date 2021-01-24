Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $13.44 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,510,609,999 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.