Cartesi 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.88 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00130738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00279309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,868.91 or 1.00306012 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

