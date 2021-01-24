carVertical (CV) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 19% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $99,044.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

