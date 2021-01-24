carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.74 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $138,439.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

