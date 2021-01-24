CashBet Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
Buying and Selling CashBet Coin
CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
