CasinoCoin (CSC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,582.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $5,582.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283865 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,431 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,411 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.