Castweet Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $402,434.61 and $115,291.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castweet has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00588086 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00184046 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.