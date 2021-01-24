CCUniverse Achieves Market Cap of $6,527.63 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $6,527.63 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007660 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000212 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

